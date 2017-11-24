Local officers provide family with Thanksgiving meal

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Town of Tonawanda police officers are getting a well deserved thank you from a local family, who may not otherwise have been able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

What started off as a routine call to make sure the family was doing OK, ended up being so much more for both sides.

Officers Jeremy Wyse and Alexander Pasquale were dispatched to a home in the town of Tonawanda earlier this month, to check the welfare of a local family.

This came as a response to a tip they received from a concerned neighbor.

“Everything on a day-to-day aspect was going fine,” Pasquale said. “They had water, they had food, everything they needed.”

But they didn’t know for how long.

“The mother was concerned that she wasn’t going to be able to provide Thanksgiving for herself and her family,” he said.

So, the officers hit the grocery store, and raided their own freezers. Soon enough, they had a full Thanksgiving dinner spread.

“I mean, it was just the right thing to do at the time,” Pasquale said. “It’s one of the best parts of the job. It’s essentially why I do this. It really comes down to the fact that, in certain zipcodes, people still need help.”

“You take a step back and you realize that, there’s more to it than just being a police officer,” Wyse said. “And when you see someone in need, it’s great to just help out.”

That someone was Tracey Buscalgia.

Her husband is CJ Buscalgia, former guitarist for the band Green Jelly, who passed away just after the holidays in January 2015.

Tracey is on disability from a previous injury.

“I was shocked and I was surprised, and it was very unexpected because I’m one of those, my dad called it foolish pride,” Buscalgia said. “I will not ask anybody for help.”

But help found her anyway.

“I was very deeply touched. I can’t say how much I appreciate them,” she said.

Tracey says she’s always had an appreciation for first responders and the job they do, but she never expected this form of going above and beyond the call of duty.

“And to me that’s just amazing and selfless,” she said. “That is just amazing and awesome and I thank them, and the whole town of Tonawanda Police Department and the paramedics and the fire department and all of them, you’re all awesome, and we love you and we appreciate you and thank you.”