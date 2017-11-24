New milestones give ‘Baby Shawn’ Kennedy’s family reasons to be thankful

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s often around the holidays when you hear the phrase “it’s the little things in life that matter.”

For Nicole Vathy, it’s the chance to see her son play baseball, go fishing, or hope for money from the tooth fairy.

Two years ago, Shawn ‘Baby Shawn’ Kennedy and his family weren’t sure those little things would be possible. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, his tumor is inoperable.

The then 5-year-old was originally given months to live.

“Every day it’s scary,” Vathy told News 4.

“The little milestones that he makes like when he just lost his first tooth, like it was amazing to me because never in a million years did I think that day would happen.”

Two years after that diagnosis, Shawn is a walking reminder of all the things his family has to be thankful for.

Every three months the 7-year-old has to return to St. Jude’s for scans and a check-up.

“It’s still difficult, like every time we go, it’s like, I try to live every day normal,” said Vathy.

A normal day for Shawn means playing, hanging out with his friends, and sporting a big smile he’s become known for.

His optimism has spread; not just here in western New York, but to some of Shawn’s sports idols like Steph Curry.

Kennedy got o meet the Golden State Warrior last year; he also threw around some balls with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Vathy wants to see one weekend of the NFL season to dedicated to pediatric cancer. Part of sharing Shawn’s story she said, is raising awareness for the other children and families battling these difficult diagnoses.

This Thanksgiving, Shawn told News 4 he’s thankful for his sister Mylaya’s birthday, which falls on the same day.

The 7-year-old is now in first grade, and told us his favorite subject in school in math.