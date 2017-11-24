New milestones give ‘Baby Shawn’ Kennedy’s family reasons to be thankful

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It’s often around the holidays when you hear the phrase “it’s the little things in life that matter.”

For Nicole Vathy, it’s the chance to see her son play baseball, go fishing, or hope for money from the tooth fairy.

Two years ago, Shawn ‘Baby Shawn’ Kennedy and his family weren’t sure those little things would be possible. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, his tumor is inoperable.

The then 5-year-old was originally given months to live.

“Every day it’s scary,” Vathy told News 4.

“The little milestones that he makes like when he just lost his first tooth, like it was amazing to me because never in a million years did I think that day would happen.”

Two years after that diagnosis, Shawn is a walking reminder of all the things his family has to be thankful for.

Every three months the 7-year-old has to return to St. Jude’s for scans and a check-up.

“It’s still difficult, like every time we go, it’s like, I try to live every day normal,” said Vathy.

A normal day for Shawn means playing, hanging out with his friends, and sporting a big smile he’s become known for.

His optimism has spread; not just here in western New York, but to some of Shawn’s sports idols like Steph Curry.

Kennedy got o meet the Golden State Warrior last year; he also threw around some balls with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Vathy wants to see one weekend of the NFL season to dedicated to pediatric cancer. Part of sharing Shawn’s story she said, is raising awareness for the other children and families battling these difficult diagnoses.

This Thanksgiving, Shawn told News 4 he’s thankful for his sister Mylaya’s birthday, which falls on the same day.

The 7-year-old is now in first grade, and told us his favorite subject in school in math.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s