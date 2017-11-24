UB tops Ohio, garners bowl game eligibility

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in four years the Bulls final game of the regular season mattered.

Win and go to a bowl game — lose and the season is done.

Buffalo had a tough task at hand welcoming an 8-3 Bobcats program to town.

But, the came out of the gate with a spark, scoring touchdowns on three straight drives.

Off the opening kick off, Tyree Jackson connected with Anthony Johnson for a touchdown. Then on Ohio’s first drive, the Bobcats quarterback was sacked by Demone Harris. The loose ball was then scooped up by Charles Harris for another six points.

At the half, the Bulls led 24-10.

The winning score of the game came in the fourth quarter, with both teams tied at 24. Emmanuel Reed punched in a one-yard run to put the bulls up a touchdown with eight minutes remaining.

Lance Leipold’s defense once again stepped up on the following drive, when Khalil Hodge hauled in an interception to seal the victory.

“Our guys have worked so hard,” head coach Lance Leipold. “When you believe and you keep working hard and you go about it, sometimes it’s tough to keep believing – but this group has. They love the game of football and that’s important. There’s a lot we ask these guys to do, so when you ask them to go out and do these things, I’m happy for them and our assistant coaches that we’ve gotten to this bowl eligibility.”

With the win, the Bulls improve to 6-6 and are now eligible for a bowl game. The last time the Bulls played in the post season was 2013, and this will be just their third appearance in program history to a bowl game.