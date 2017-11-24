West Seneca West wins state title, Maple Grove comes up just short

The Indians captured a NYSPHSAA state title for the first time in school history.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Matt Myers made the shocking decision to transfer from the Bishop Timon program to West Seneca West, many thought he was crazy.

The rising senior had already committed to play at University at Buffalo and then made the switch just weeks before the start of the season.

It ended up paying off.

Myers quarterbacked an Indians team that capped a perfect 13-0 season with a NYSPHSAA class A state championship on Friday, winning 14-6 over Youngstown.

It was a low scoring affair inside the Carrier Dome, with both teams scoring on their opening drives and then never reaching the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter.

Myers ran in for the game securing touchdown, with 1:37 seconds left on the clock. He credited his team’s defense for keeping Youngstown from scoring for three straight quarters and forcing timely turnovers late in the game.

It has been an incredible season for the Indians, who made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, ultimately leading to the school’s first ever state title.

The story didn’t have the same happy ending earlier in the day for class D’s Maple Grove.

The Red Dragons were facing Cambridge for the second year in a row in the championship game.

Maple grove trailed 19-7 in the fourth quarter, but got a spark when Easton Tanner forced a pick six, making it a one possession game.

Cambridge had the answer following the defensive touchdown, marching down the field and capping off a 26-14 win.

Maple Grove ends their season with an 11-2 final record.

