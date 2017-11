BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police say a man was shot multiple times Saturday evening on the 500 block of Wyoming Ave.

Around 7:15 p.m., Northeast District officers were called to the scene. Police tell us a 37 year old Buffalo man had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he was listed in serious condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at (716)-847-2255.