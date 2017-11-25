Canisius’ repeat quest falls short in 49-28 loss to Stepinac in Catholic title game

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Archbishop Stepinac scored 26 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away and secure a 49-28 win over Canisius in the Catholic State Championship on Saturday.

The Crusaders, who entered as the defending champions, finish the season with a 9-4 overall record.  Stepinac has won two of the last championships, including a win over St. Francis in 2015.

Canisius opened the scoring, with Jayce Johnson connecting with Rutgers recruit Paul Woods for a 60-yard touchdown in the first.

Stepinac answered back in the second quarter with a safety and touchdown of their own to take a 9-7 lead.

Johnson fired right back, scoring on a 46-yard run to give the Crusaders a 14-9 lead at the half.

Stepinac came out firing on all-cylinders in the third quarter.  They scored on their first two drives of the half, and then returned a fumble for a touchdown to open up a 28-14 lead over the Crusaders.

Johnson would connect with RJ Brandon for scores in the fourth quarter.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s