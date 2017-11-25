Canisius’ repeat quest falls short in 49-28 loss to Stepinac in Catholic title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Archbishop Stepinac scored 26 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away and secure a 49-28 win over Canisius in the Catholic State Championship on Saturday.

The Crusaders, who entered as the defending champions, finish the season with a 9-4 overall record. Stepinac has won two of the last championships, including a win over St. Francis in 2015.

Canisius opened the scoring, with Jayce Johnson connecting with Rutgers recruit Paul Woods for a 60-yard touchdown in the first.

Stepinac answered back in the second quarter with a safety and touchdown of their own to take a 9-7 lead.

Johnson fired right back, scoring on a 46-yard run to give the Crusaders a 14-9 lead at the half.

Stepinac came out firing on all-cylinders in the third quarter. They scored on their first two drives of the half, and then returned a fumble for a touchdown to open up a 28-14 lead over the Crusaders.

Johnson would connect with RJ Brandon for scores in the fourth quarter.