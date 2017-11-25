Chasing History: Lancaster preparing for AA title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eric Rupp is 22-1 since taking over as head coach of the Lancaster football team two years ago.

His only loss was in the state playoffs — a setback against Victor in the Far West Regionals last year.

Now, he and his (12-0) are 48 minutes away from history. With a win over the defending champs from Troy (12-0) on Sunday in the Class AA state title game, the Legends would capture the program’s first championship in program history.

“I’ve been thinking about this ever since last year when we lost in the playoffs,” senior Joe Andreessen said. “The coaches have been telling us this is our final goal. To make it here and win it — we’ve been visualizing it.”

The excitement in the community isn’t like anything the team has ever experienced.

“It’s huge. I mean, we’ve never been here before,” Andreessen added. “We’ve never made it this far and the whole community is behind us. It’s exciting. My friends tell me their parents are talking about it and it’s really exciting.”

“I was out at the store (Tuesday) and somebody I didn’t even know came up to me and asked if I was ‘Giordano,'” he said. “I said ‘yeah’ and he gave me a big high five and said congratulations and good luck this weekend.’

“It’s unbelievable that we made it this far. It’s been our goal the whole year and now that we’re actually here it’s time to get to work and see what happens on Sunday.”

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 3 p.m. i the Carrier Dome.