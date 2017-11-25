Holiday Market opens for the season in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A holiday market kicked off in the Elmwood Village on Saturday.

St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church every Saturday until Jan. 13.

There are more than 20 vendors, including local farmers and artisans. They’re selling everything from delicious baked goods to soaps and other gifts.

It’s put together the Elmwood Village Farmer’s Market.

“You just see friends, you make new friends, it’s a very positive environment,” said Susan McCartney, a board member for the Farmer’s Market. “It really is a chance to run into people in a casual environment and have a lovely conversation.”

The church is located at the corner of Bidwell and Richmond Ave. in Buffalo. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Low-income shoppers can also use up to 20 dollars in SNAP benefits for fruits and vegetables at the market.

