Kelvin Benjamin won’t play Vs. Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As if there weren’t all ready enough injuries and issues on the offensive side of the ball, when he returns under center against the Chiefs on Sunday, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be without his No. 1 wide receiver.

Kelvin Benjamin, who suffered a knee injury in the Bills’ loss to the Chargers, did not travel with the team to Kansas City and will not play. He was originally listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

The wide receiver has just four catches for 62 yards since being acquired at the trade deadline.

“We’ve got some guys knicked up but we feel confident in, number one, their abilities and then they’re working through some of those bumps and bruises,” head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday. “Those are all part of what happens this time of year.”

Taylor, who will make his first start since being benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, threw for 158 yards and a touchdown in relief duty.

The Bills and Chiefs kickoff at 1 p.m.