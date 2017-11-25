Kelvin Benjamin won’t play Vs. Chiefs

By Published:
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As if there weren’t all ready enough injuries and issues on the offensive side of the ball, when he returns under center against the Chiefs on Sunday, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be without his No. 1 wide receiver.

Kelvin Benjamin, who suffered a knee injury in the Bills’ loss to the Chargers, did not travel with the team to Kansas City and will not play.  He was originally listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

The wide receiver has just four catches for 62 yards since being acquired at the trade deadline.

“We’ve got some guys knicked up but we feel confident in, number one, their abilities and then they’re working through some of those bumps and bruises,” head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday.  “Those are all part of what happens this time of year.”

Taylor, who will make his first start since being benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, threw for 158 yards and a touchdown in relief duty.

The Bills and Chiefs kickoff at 1 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s