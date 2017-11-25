Life-size gingerbread village on display in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is offering a winter wonderland experience this Christmas.

It unveiled its new life-sized gingerbread village on Saturday.

Pastry Chef Manager Kara Guariglia told News 4 it consists of about 2,000 pounds of gingerbread dough and 1,600 pounds of icing.

The culinary students crafted homes, a doggy day care, a ski shop and a bakery.

They started making the dough in September. Organizers say it took about two weeks to put it all together.

“It’s very rewarding to see the children, especially,” said Guariglia. “You see their faces light up, they know what a bakery is and a ski shop.”

She went on to say “It’s fun to see their reaction when Santa’s around and they get all cheery, I guess that’s what the Christmas spirit is all about.”

There is also be caroling, crafts and a gingerbread house competition.

The Gingerbread Wonderland is open now through Dec. 23.

It’s located at the Institute at 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls, NY.