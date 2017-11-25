List of celebrities coming to World’s Largest Disco

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The 24th annual World’s Largest Disco will be held tonight at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The celebrity guests include:

Anson Williams- Actor and director best known for his role as “Potsie” on the TV series Happy Days.

Priscilla Barnes- Actress best known for her role as Terri Alden on Three’s Company. She held subsequent parts in various TV series including Starsky and Hutch, Kojak, the Rockford Files and The Love Boat.

Willie Aames– Actor, film and TV director, producer and screenwriter. Best known for playing Tommy Bradford on Eight is Enough and Charles in Charge. Aames began his career as a child actor and guest starred on various TV shows including The Waltons and co-starred in the series “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Jimmie Walker- Best known for portraying James Evans Jr. (“JJ”) on the TV series Good Times. While on the show, Walker’s character was best known for the catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!”

Martha Wash- Singer-songwriter and the original “Weather Girl” known for her multi-platinum single “It’s Raining Men”, “Strike it Up”, “Sweat” a/k/a “Everybody Dance Now” will be on hand to perform.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s