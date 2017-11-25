List of celebrities coming to World’s Largest Disco

Related Coverage Getting ready for the World’s Largest Disco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The 24th annual World’s Largest Disco will be held tonight at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The celebrity guests include:

Anson Williams- Actor and director best known for his role as “Potsie” on the TV series Happy Days.

Priscilla Barnes- Actress best known for her role as Terri Alden on Three’s Company. She held subsequent parts in various TV series including Starsky and Hutch, Kojak, the Rockford Files and The Love Boat.

Willie Aames– Actor, film and TV director, producer and screenwriter. Best known for playing Tommy Bradford on Eight is Enough and Charles in Charge. Aames began his career as a child actor and guest starred on various TV shows including The Waltons and co-starred in the series “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Jimmie Walker- Best known for portraying James Evans Jr. (“JJ”) on the TV series Good Times. While on the show, Walker’s character was best known for the catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!”

Martha Wash- Singer-songwriter and the original “Weather Girl” known for her multi-platinum single “It’s Raining Men”, “Strike it Up”, “Sweat” a/k/a “Everybody Dance Now” will be on hand to perform.