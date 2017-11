LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 15 year old Jenna Brooks.

Officials tell us she ran away from Wnydam Lawn Campus on Nov. 23.

She is about 5’3″ tall and about 160 pounds. Deputies tell us she has blonde or orange hair and brown eyes.

Brooks was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, maroon scarf and skateboard sneakers.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office (716)-438-3393.