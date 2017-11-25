Pastor completes his week living with Buffalo’s homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Rev. Eric Johns completed his week long journey of living with the homeless for the 19th time Saturday. As pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, he has made it his mission to raise awareness about Buffalo’s homeless population. Every year, for the last 19, he hits the streets and lives as a person without a home would.

Johns said, “I slept out here for a few nights and the rest of the nights I was on Exchange Street near the railroad station and slept under a bridge there.”

It was a struggle for him living as the homeless do. Johns says everything revolves around where your next meal will come from. But despite the hardships, he is happy to do this every year. Johns told News 4, “I just want to take one week every year and just live in their world. And live in there world and be with them and encourage them. And we got to do that a lot this week and we got a great response from the homeless community.”

Over the last nearly two decades, Johns has unfortunately seen a lot of the same people. He said, “This year it was nice meeting the people I met. Every year is nice with that. Some guys I’ve seen for 19 years and they are chronically homeless. Other people of course are brand new faces.”

One positive thing he has noticed is that there are not many veterans on the streets. He says that 19 years ago it was a totally different story. There is however a big negative. He said, “A lot more women out this year than any other year that is for sure. There are a lot of women sleeping outside in the cold.”

He knows he cannot stop homelessness at once or fix everyone’s problems, but the pastor strives to at least make their holiday season better. He does so through a campaign called ‘Boxes of Love.’ Johns said, “This year 3,000 families will be helped with food. That means 5,000 kids will be getting a new wrapped Christmas present, so we use this week when I live on the street to draw attention to that.”

If you would like to donate you can call 716-854-1001 or reach out through buffalodreamcenter.org.