Sabres shutout by Habs in 3-0 loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A day after snapping a seven game losing streak, the Sabres were unable to build off their win on Friday, falling to Carey Price and the Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday.

Robin Lehner, who started after earning the win on Friday, kept the Sabres in the game with several big saves but only managed to save 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

Evander Kane looked to score the lone goal for Buffalo in the final minute, but it was waved off due to goaltender interference.

The Sabres return to action Tuesday when they host Tampa Bay at Keybank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

NOTES:

Carey Price

If there is answer to the riddle “how do you beat Carey Price?”, the Sabres haven’t found the answer yet.

Returning after missing the previous 10 games, Buffalo peppered Price with 36 shots on goal (78 total) and couldn’t find the back of the net.

April 5th, 2017

That’s the last time defenseman scored a goal for the Sabres. Including this season, a blueliner hasn’t found the back in 26 games.

Oddly enough, the last team to allow a goal to the Blue & Gold was Montreal.

Short-handed, Again

For the 7th time this season the Sabres allowed a short handed goal — and it wasn’t pretty.

Jack Eichel tried to feather a back-hand pass to Sam Reinhart along the wall on a zone entry, but Paul Byron made the Sabres pay.

Buffalo hadn’t allowed a shorty since October 21.

Robin Lehner

Despite giving up a soft goal in the final seconds of the Sabres over the Oilers on Friday, Robin Lehner rightly earned a second straight start.

For the majority of the first period, he kept the Sabres in the game, making several big saves to keep the Habs off the board. A bad bounce — oddly enough off the stick of Rasmus Ristolainen on the penalty kill — allowed the first goal of the game.

The second goal Lehner allowed was on a 2-on-1 rush and the third, as you remember from reading above, was on a short handed opportunity.