Bills improve to 6-5 with 16-10 win over KC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills defense needed a takeaway. They finally got it.

With the Chiefs driving on what could have been a potential game-winning drive, Bills rookie Tre’Davious White intercepted Alex Smith to secure a 16-10 win for Buffalo.

Making his first start since being benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, Tyrod Taylor tossed for 183 yards and a touchdown. He only attempted five passes in the second half.

With the victory, the Bills not only snap a three game losing streak, but also remain in the thick of the postseason hunt as they improve to 6-5 overall.

Taylor led Buffalo to just their second first quarter touchdown of the season, connecting with rookie Zay Jones on an 11-yard pass to as the Bills opened up a 13-3 lead at the half.

The defense, which had given up a record 135 points over the last three games, effectively shut down Alex Smith, Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce.

In the first half alone, the Chiefs managed just one first down and had 57 total yards.

Kansas City’s best drive of the game came on it’s opening drive of the third quarter as they marched 85 yards to pull within 13-10 of the Bills.

Stephen Hauschka made three of his four field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder.

The Bills return home on Sunday to begin a daunting December schedule, which includes a date with AFC East leading New England on Dec. 3.