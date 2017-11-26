Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills at Chiefs

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – How does our panel of experts think the Bills will perform, on the road, with their backs again the wall in a “must win” situation in Kansas City?

Josh: Limit TE Travis Kelce — if there is one area linebackers have struggled this season, it’s in coverage.  Kelce is a mismatch across the board and with a bevy of weapons, the Chiefs find ways to make a defense pay.
Prediction: Chiefs win 31-17

Nick: Tyrod Taylor — A week after getting benched, we’re going to see if Taylor has any extra fire and comes out throwing darts against the 28th ranked pass defense in the league. Even if the Bills get better quarterback play, it’s a hill too tough to climb for the Bills.
Prediction: Chiefs win 30-24

Thad: Just show up — Where have the Bills been the past three weeks? You’d be hard pressed to find the offense or defense over the last three weeks.
Prediction: Chiefs win

Scott: Win the battle in the trenches — The defensive line isn’t getting much of a push, and outside some big runs from LeSean McCoy in LA, the rush attack has been non-existent.  Win the battles up front and good things could happen.
Prediction: Chiefs win 30-20

