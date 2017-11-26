Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable – Bills Vs. Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are in the middle of a quarterback crisis, are slowly falling behind in the playoff race and haven’t played much defense in the last three weeks. This week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, our team discusses what’s ahead for Buffalo.
