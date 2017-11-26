Hazmat team called to truck fire in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation is underway in Cheektowaga after a parked truck caught on fire between two homes.

Pine Hill fire crews tell News 4 when they arrived on the scene at Bell Road, the truck was fully engulfed, and fire was spreading to the two homes.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and then moved inside the houses to check for damage.

While inside, a 500 gallon drum was found with an unknown substance inside.

Fire crews then called for a hazmat team to investigate after the people inside the home couldn’t explain what it was. The assistant fire chief says this was not a typical fire.

“Especially with the houses being so close together here, we could have two houses going at once. Again, crew safety is always a big thing so that’s what we do,” said Daniel Malcowski, first assistant fire chief of Pine Hill.

The fire chief tells us no one inside was in danger from the substance, which is not toxic. Tests are being done to determine what it is.

The truck is a total loss and there was exterior damage to both homes including broken windows and siding.