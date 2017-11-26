Postal Service delivering mail and packages on Sundays during holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Postal Service wants to make sure all gifts are delivered in time for Christmas so mail carriers will now be out on Sundays.

The pressure is on for the next few weeks, as mail carriers across Western New York will be playing Santa.

“Every time you go to the door you’re bringing something fun, something waited for something someone is going to see is this the perfect gift? said Karen Mazurkiewicz, spokesperson for the United States Postal Service.

Mariah Norris says she’s ready to deliver hundreds of packages – all in one day. Norris, like all other mail carriers, will now make those deliveries every day including Sunday.

Sunday delivery is an effort to help with the rush of mail and packages during the Postal Service’s busiest time of the year.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement. You’ll see everything. We’ll have amazon product as well but you’ll see anything that’s coming from Aunt Becky to a commercial customer,” said Mazurkiewicz.

Since mail carriers will be out 7 days week now, they want people to be more aware.

“If everyone could just realize that we are out here on Sundays now that would be awesome to get the dogs in the backyards more,” said Mariah Norris, mail carrier for USPS.

Norris says there are simple ways people can help keep carriers safe, especially during later deliveries. “If we could just leave the lights on, the porch lights, that would be good but we do have some head lamps that help out. We do take our safety into consideration,” said Norris.

“On those odd times, early, late, and on Sundays it’s especially important to be cognizant that somebody might be showing up at your door,” said Mazurkiewicz

The postal service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages nationally this holiday. Now it’s all hand on deck to make sure each of them make it in time for Christmas.

The postal service says to help protect packages this holiday season, make sure to always track them and sign up for ‘Informed Delivery’ that allows people to see what’s coming to their mailbox And leave specific delivery instructions for carriers.