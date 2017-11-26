Sen. Schumer calls for crackdown on at-home DNA testing kits

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for a crackdown on companies that handle at-home DNA testing kits.

He says the popular testing kits could expose users genetic information.

These kits help people learn more about their health, heritage and/or family.

Schumer says he wants the Federal Trade Commission to make sure privacy policies are clear, transparent and fair to consumers.

“But here’s what many consumers don’t realize, that their sensitive information can end up in the hands of unknown their party companies, there are no prohibitions  and many companies say that they can still sell your information to other companies,” Schumer said.

A number of DNA testing companies say they have strict rules about sharing any personal information and don’t provide genetic data without user’s consent or a court order.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s