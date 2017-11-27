17-year-old pleads guilty in double shooting of two 16-year-olds

Related Coverage 1 arrested following fatal October shooting of teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo teen has pleaded guilty in the shooting of two fellow teenagers, one fatal.

Lawren Goins, 17, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first degree manslaughter and one count of second degree attempted murder in the double shooting of two teens, both aged 16, in October.

Goins was 16 years old on Oct. 13, 2016 when he shot and killed 16-year-old Kristian Piazza and shot and injured 16-year-old Terrell Lockett of Buffalo.

Goins faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 9.