BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police charged a man with DWI after an accident occurred this past Saturday.

According to police, Buffalo resident Charles Gasiecki, 27, was driving south on New Babcock St. when he failed to make a turn, resulting in his vehicle flipping and landing on the railroad tracks near Fleming St.

Police say this happened just after 6 p.m.

Gasiecki’s arrest was announced on Monday morning.