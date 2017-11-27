Buffalo man indicted on aggravated vehicular assault, DWI charges

Related Coverage Buffalo man pleads not guilty to vehicular assault, DWI in May crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marshawn Levy, 33, has been indicted on charges accusing him of driving drunk and seriously injuring two people.

According to officials, Levy, a Buffalo resident, quickly drove north on Bailey Ave. while intoxicated this past May.

While driving, prosecutors say he crashed head-on into a stopped, southbound car that was turning onto E. Delavan Ave.

The driver and passenger in that vehicle were seriously injured.

Since the crash, the 25-year-old passenger has remained hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. The 27-year-old driver was hospitalized for about a month due to severe leg injuries.

Levy pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of aggravated vehicular assault, assault and DWI. His bail remains at $5,000, and if convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.