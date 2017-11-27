Double-digit tax increase on the table for Niagara Falls business owners

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A double-digit tax increase proposal has residents and business owners upset in Niagara Falls.

The mayor’s budget proposal includes increasing commercial taxes by 14.7 percent next year.

“Right now the mayor’s proposed budget has us going over the tax cap here in the city by about $2.3 million where we should only be at about $870,000,” said Councilman Kenny Tompkins, City of Niagara Falls.

Councilman Tompkins says the increase isn’t because of lost casino funds, he says it’s poor management.

“We’re absolutely doing everything in our power to try and bring that down as far as we can bring it down. I’d like to see us get the commercial tax down to six percent,” said Tompkins.

Business owner Leonard Zientara says the increase could make him reconsider any expansion plans.

“A lot of it would I mean those costs just get transferred on and on and on. What they’re proposing is over the edge and keeping business from coming into the city,” said Zientara.

“You can’t slap more taxes on to the small businesses. These businesses can’t afford it anymore, you got to do something,” said business owner, Ron Anderluh.

Also in the mayor’s budget is a 2.7 residential tax increase.

“I do not and I cannot afford anymore,” said a Niagara Falls resident.

“Niagara Falls is a city that’s living paycheck to paycheck today, that’s what we’re doing, we have to become more creative,” said another resident from Niagara Falls.

Wednesday is the final budget meeting for city council where they will vote on the tax increases along with other cuts and then it heads to the mayor’s desk.

