Former city worker accused of stabbing dog indicted on 3 charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former City of Buffalo worker has been indicted on three charges, including Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Prosecutors say James Craddock, 47, confronted a Buffalo woman and her dog, Audi, on the morning of September 23. This happened at Mineral Springs Rd. and Frank Ave., according to officials.

After a brief exchange, prosecutors say Craddock pulled out a large knife and stabbed the dog.

The indictment says Craddock then advanced on the victim, but took off in a City of Buffalo truck when he saw other people approaching.

The dog was taken to Southtowns Animal Hospital, where she was treated for a deep stab wound and blood loss.

Craddock was eventually apprehended by Buffalo police and was immediately fired from his job.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Craddock also faces charges of Menacing and Criminal Possession of Weapon. He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges and remains in custody on $7,500.

If he is convicted of all the charges, Craddock could spend up to seven years in prison.

