Hamburg small business celebrates success

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — For two decades, people have been finding comfort when entering the doors at Cindy Barrett’s restaurant, coming in from the cold moving through the southtowns for a warm smile and cup of coffee.

“It flew by,” said Barrett, the owner at Comfort Zone Cafe along Main Street in Hamburg. “I really can’t believe it has been 20 years.”

The small business owner opened shop in 1997 after spending years working in the food service industry.

“The coffee house atmosphere is something I’ve always been drawn to,” said Barrett. “When we traveled, I’d gravitate to the coffee shops and houses so I had an interest and passion in it.”

Her passion seeps into everything she bakes, brews, and brings to the cafe which is why many longtime patrons feel it is a staple.

“The Comfort Zone has been here,” said Vince Ricotta, the chairman for the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. “During all that time, many small businesses struggled but places like this have sustained.”

Less than 30% of small businesses make it beyond the 10 year mark; many close up in the first five.

Barrett says she never thought about closing the coffee shop and she dedicates so much time there because it feels like home; the patron, like family.