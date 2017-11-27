Hamburg small business celebrates success

By Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — For two decades, people have been finding comfort when entering the doors at Cindy Barrett’s restaurant, coming in from the cold moving through the southtowns for a warm smile and cup of coffee.

“It flew by,” said Barrett, the owner at Comfort Zone Cafe along Main Street in Hamburg. “I really can’t believe it has been 20 years.”

The small business owner opened shop in 1997 after spending years working in the food service industry.

“The coffee house atmosphere is something I’ve always been drawn to,” said Barrett.  “When we traveled, I’d gravitate to the coffee shops and houses so I had an interest and passion in it.”

Her passion seeps into everything she bakes, brews, and brings to the cafe which is why many longtime patrons feel it is a staple.

“The Comfort Zone has been here,” said Vince Ricotta, the chairman for the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. “During all that time, many small businesses struggled but places like this have sustained.”

Less than 30% of small businesses make it beyond the 10 year mark; many close up in the first five.

Barrett says she never thought about closing the coffee shop and she dedicates so much time there because it feels like home; the patron, like family.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s