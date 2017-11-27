Hertel Avenue tree lighting ceremony to be held Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A forty-foot tree is coming to Hertel Avenue for the holiday season.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Church, 1395 Hertel Avenue, featuring festive music by the Buffalo Seminary Semachords.

Honorary lighters for the ceremony will be Janne Siren, director of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Mary Roberts, executive director of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House. They will be joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus as part of the free family event.