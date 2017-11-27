Jury selection starts in case against accused Anchor Bar shooter

Related Coverage Anchor Bar shooting suspects plead not guilty to murder charges again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The jury selection in the case of a man accused of a fatal shooting at Buffalo’s Anchor Bar has begun.

Prosecutors say that in May of 2016, Jorge Suarez confronted Freddie Dizon, 32, at Buffalo’s Anchor Bar after Dizon accused Suarez of being a child molester on Facebook.

During the confrontation, officials say Suarez walked into the restaurant’s kitchen area and fatally shot Dizon — an event witnessed by a busy building filled with customers, officials say.

Gregory Ramos was accused of being Suarez’s getaway driver after the incident. Both pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The jury selection in Suarez’s trial began Monday morning.