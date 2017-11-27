Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus.

Head Coach Sean McDermott misheard a question during a Monday afternoon conference, saying at the time that Benjamin was day-to-day.

Benjamin suffered an injury in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and did not play in the subsequent game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the conference, McDermott spoke of another player too — defensive end Shaq Lawson, who did not start against the Chiefs.

McDermott said the decision of him not starting was between Lawson and himself.

In addition to Lawson, McDermott also spoke about a call in Sunday’s game regarding cornerback E.J. Gaines.

McDermott looked ahead when talking about the Bills too. He says they did enough to win on Sunday, but still need to improve.

Upcoming opponents, the New England Patriots, were described by McDermott as having their work cut out for them.

The Bills will play the Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

