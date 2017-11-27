ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus.

Head Coach Sean McDermott misheard a question during a Monday afternoon conference, saying at the time that Benjamin was day-to-day.

Benjamin suffered an injury in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and did not play in the subsequent game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the conference, McDermott spoke of another player too — defensive end Shaq Lawson, who did not start against the Chiefs.

McDermott said the decision of him not starting was between Lawson and himself.

In addition to Lawson, McDermott also spoke about a call in Sunday’s game regarding cornerback E.J. Gaines.

McDermott says he heard nothing from league yet on the bad call in the 4th on EJ Gaines. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/lZWTxuiUbL — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) November 27, 2017

McDermott looked ahead when talking about the Bills too. He says they did enough to win on Sunday, but still need to improve.

Upcoming opponents, the New England Patriots, were described by McDermott as having their work cut out for them.

McDermott says he gives great respect to the Patriots. Says they have their work cut out for them. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/6e1Xqubc4v — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) November 27, 2017

The Bills will play the Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.