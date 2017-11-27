Local shop has sweet way to raise money for Haven House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local candy shop is helping domestic violence victims this holiday season.

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe, located on Abbott Road, is collecting donations for Haven House, Erie County’s only domestic violence shelter.

Customers will get ten percent off their orders if they donate personal care and hygiene items.

Donations of things like diapers, wipes, and shampoo are being accepted.

Anna Hartog, the shop’s owner, said that any donation helps.

“The looks on their face and the excitement and joy that you bring just by bringing someone shampoo and diapers- it’s unbelievable,” Hartog said. “You’re helping people out at their lowest of low so to really help them out and do something so basic is really helpful.”

The shop is also collecting monetary donations for the shelter.

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe hopes to raise about $2,000 this year. You can donate until Christmas Eve.

Donations will be given to Haven House the week after Christmas.