Man charged with driving while more than 3 times over legal alcohol limit

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, police in the City of Tonawanda say a man drove while more than three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

North Tonawanda resident James Taft, 27, was seen swerving and making wide turns in the area of Delaware St., police say.

Taft was stopped and given sobriety tests, which police say he failed. According to them, his blood-alcohol content was 0.25 percent.

Taft was held on $250 bail after being charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI and two other traffic crimes.