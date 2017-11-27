Man indicted for fatal Allentown shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP modified) — A 30-year-old man has been indicted on murder charges for a slaying along a popular stretch of bars in Buffalo that has neighborhood residents calling for a reduction in the number of nightspots.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Jeremy Wright, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges at his arraignment Monday. He’s being held in jail without bail.

Authorities say Wright fatally shot 37-year-old Saleem Merukeb during a fight early on the morning of Nov. 3. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Allen Street.

Even before the shooting, neighborhood residents had been complaining to police and city leaders that rowdy behavior by patrons of some of the many bars in Allentown was hurting the quality of life.

If convicted, Wright could spend up to 25 years to life in prison.