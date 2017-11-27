Man indicted for fatal Allentown shooting

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP modified) — A 30-year-old man has been indicted on murder charges for a slaying along a popular stretch of bars in Buffalo that has neighborhood residents calling for a reduction in the number of nightspots.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Jeremy Wright, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges at his arraignment Monday. He’s being held in jail without bail.

Authorities say Wright fatally shot 37-year-old Saleem Merukeb during a fight early on the morning of Nov. 3. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Allen Street.

Even before the shooting, neighborhood residents had been complaining to police and city leaders that rowdy behavior by patrons of some of the many bars in Allentown was hurting the quality of life.

If convicted, Wright could spend up to 25 years to life in prison.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s