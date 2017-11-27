McDermott calls preparing for Pats a “headache”

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Typically after a win on Sunday, teams are able to relish in their success with what has commonly become known as “Victory Monday.”

“What I’m most focused on right now is the game this weekend,” Sean McDermott told reporters a day after improving to 6-5 with a 16-10 win.

So much for enjoying a win for 24 hours, right?

“They’re defending world champions and until someone beats them and becomes world champion, then they are the defending world champions the way I see it,” McDermott said.  “That’s from a respect place. They do things the right way.”

McDermott knows the task at hand. Sure, entering Monday  the Bills remained in the final wild card spot in the AFC, but they’re far from snapping a 17-year postseason drought.

And, if there is a player or coach that is synonymous with the drought, it’s Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.  With the Patriots Brady and Belichick are 26-3 all-time against the Bills.

As a coordinator with the Panthers, McDermott faced New England once, coming away with a 24-20 win.  As an assistant and secondary coach with the Eagles, Brady bested McDermott twice.

Combined, Brady has averaged 310 yards and two touchdowns per game against McDermott coached defenses.

“It’s a headache,” the head coach said reflecting on his previous experiences of preparing for the Pats.

“A lot of long hours, a lot of communication between coaches and coaches and players and players to players and so they challenge you from a preparation standpoint. They challenge you off the field [and] they challenge you on the field so they’re a good football team.”

