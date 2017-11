Related Coverage NFWB looking at 2.5 percent rate hike for sewer and water customers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Water Board is expected to vote on its 2018 budget on Monday.

The budget calls for a two-and-a-half percent rate hike for sewer and water customers.

That adds up to an extra two or three dollars per bill.

The board plans to more than double its investment in infrastructure next year. One big spending item will be improving the Wastewater Treatment Plant to prevent the black discharges seen this Summer and Fall.