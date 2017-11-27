Online holiday shopping expected to exceed in-store purchases for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time ever, more holiday shoppers will be turning to the web to purchase presents rather than heading into stores. The deals and savings for online shopping all starting on Cyber Monday.

Charles Lindsey, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo’s School of Management, says traditional e-tailers and retailers are having to learn to work together as the trends are changing.

“Everything is omni-channel management now,” said Lindsey. “It’s creating a seamless channel across both traditional in-store and online.”

As more people are expected to click and buy, there’s an increasing risk for people to fall victim to identity theft. According to the Insurance Information Institute, 15.4 million people were victims last year, an increase from 13.1 million the year before.

To protect New Yorkers, the Attorney General is sending out tips to help keep holiday online shoppers safe. He suggests reading the fine print, double checking domain names, using a secure internet connection, comparing warranty terms, and reviewing too-good-to-be-true contest rules.