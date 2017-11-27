Passengers rattled as US-bound jet blows tires on landing

By Published:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in New Jersey, and the plane’s tires blew out.

A spokesman for United Airlines says the Boeing 777-222 from Frankfurt was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Newark Liberty airport when it “experienced tire issues.”

Passengers say some of the plane’s tires blew out on landing.

No one was reported injured, but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up. Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.

Passengers were bused to the terminal after being stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s