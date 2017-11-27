Police: Drunk driver strikes 2 parked vehicles in Tonawanda

By Published: Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man, who police say struck two parked vehicles, was charged with Aggravated DWI on Sunday afternoon.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, Levi Saladino, 21, turned from Mosher Drive and struck the two vehicles on Murray Terrace.

Police say Saladino showed signs of intoxication, and that when they asked if he was drinking, he replied “Yeah, I had two beers, but they were small ones.”

An open 24 oz. beer can was found in his vehicle, police say. A sobriety test was issued, and according to officers, Saladino was more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

He was charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI and five other traffic crimes. Following his arrest, Saladino was held on $250 bail.

