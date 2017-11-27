RPD officer suspended following missing child incident

Related Coverage Internal investigation issued by Greece and Rochester Police after reports of missing child

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — A Rochester police officer has been suspended with pay following an incident that occurred while he was off-duty.

The Greece Police Department confirmed it is investigating a missing child report late Thursday into early Friday morning involving the son of Jeff McEntee. Several police agencies were called to help look for the child, including State Troopers and a K-9 unit.

Chief Patrick Phelan told Rochester Nexstar contributors WROC his officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday to a home on Sherri Ann Lane for reports of a missing 3-year-old child.

When his officers arrived at that home, Phelan said the people inside appeared to be intoxicated and were not cooperative with police.

According to Phelan, someone handed home surveillance video over to police, which depicted a man walking with the reportedly missing child out of the house.

McEntee admitted that it was indeed him in the video walking with his son.

Phelan said police escorted McEntee, who appeared to be intoxicated, to his home, where they found the 3-year-old boy safe and asleep in his bed. He added the father did not recall how his son was able to get home.

Child Protective Services was called by Greece Police after the incident. Phelan said there was no probable cause to file charges against the father.

Both Greece and Rochester Police Departments are now holding internal investigations into the matter.