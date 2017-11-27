(CNN) – A showdown over the leadership of a major consumer fraud protection agency was underway Monday, as both President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the person tapped by its former director showed up to work.
Showdown over top post at key watchdog agency
Sunday night, lawyers for Leandra English, whom Richard Cordray named the effective acting director when he resigned on Friday, filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to halt the appointment of Mick Mulvaney, who serves as head of the Office of Management and Budget and is also named in the lawsuit.
Justice Department prosecutor Brett Shumate said the DOJ was expecting to file an order Monday evening responding to the lawsuit, and questioned whether English met the standard of irreparable harm required in the case.
Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump-appointed judge who was confirmed by the Senate in September, said he would review the DOJ’s filing and decide on the next steps in the case after that.
English’s move marked a stunning turn of events at the agency, which was created after the financial crisis to protect consumers and keep an eye on Wall Street. While serving in Congress, Mulvaney voted in favor of killing the bureau, arguing it has too much power and issues unduly harsh regulations, and he has worked alongside Trump to roll back some of the agency’s rules.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that the administration does not have anything against English.
“I am saying we want director Mulvaney to lead this agency, and that is a decision that the President is allowed to make and one that he has made and has legal authority to do so,” Sanders said.
Both Mulvaney and English were present at the CFBP Monday morning. Mulvaney was given full access to the CFPB director’s office with “full cooperation” from its staff, a senior White House official told CNN, adding that the OMB director brought doughnuts for his new staff. English, according to a source familiar with the matter, also was present at the bureau Monday morning, but it was not immediately clear if she and Mulvaney interacted. Mulvaney’s communications director tweeted a photo of his boss “hard at work” in his new position.
Mulvaney also addressed reporters Monday afternoon, where he announced a 30-day hiring freeze effective immediately and a 30-day “immediate freeze on any new rules, regulations and guidance.”
“Anything that’s in the pipeline stops for at least 30 days while I get a chance to see exactly what’s going on,” Mulvaney said.
In a remarkable example of the power struggle and resulting confusion, English and Mulvaney issued dueling emails to staff Monday morning. English’s was brief, offering appreciation “to all of you for your service.” Mulvaney’s email directly disputed English’s, asking staff to disregard her instructions and to inform the agency’s general counsel of any communications from her related to bureau duties.
Both emails were signed “acting director.”