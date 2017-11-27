Showdown over top post at key watchdog agency

Judge Timothy J. Kelly has been assigned to the case filed by English. Kelly, a former staffer of Sen. Chuck Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate in September.

In their court filing, attorneys for English argue she is entitled to the position under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which created the agency and says the deputy director becomes acting director when the agency’s top spot is vacant. When Cordray resigned , he named English, then his chief of staff, as deputy director, establishing her as the bureau’s acting director.

But Trump named Mulvaney the head of the agency shortly after Cordray appointed English, signaling a showdown over who will take charge of the federal watchdog agency.

“The President’s attempt to install a White House official at the head of an independent agency — while allowing that officer to simultaneously serve in the White House — is unprecedented,” said English’s lawyer, Deepak Gupta of the law firm Gupta Wessler, in the statement on Sunday. “The law is clear: Ms. English is acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until the Senate confirms a new director.”

When asked about the controversy, Mulvaney said he plans to return to work Tuesday, but also said he would “absolutely follow the law” if the courts block him from the agency.

“If the court decides to issue a temporary restraining order, order me not to come into the building, I will absolutely follow the law,” Mulvaney said. “I want to make that perfectly clear. We follow the law here; that’s what we do in the executive branch. I’m not concerned about it. I’m going forward tonight and tomorrow assuming that I’ll be here, and I’ll be here until the court or the President tells me otherwise.”

The White House defended its decision Sunday night despite English’s court filing.

“The administration is aware of the suit filed this evening by Deputy Director English. However the law is clear: Director Mulvaney is the Acting Director of the CFPB,” Sanders said in a statement. “Now that the CFPB’s own General Counsel — who was hired under Richard Cordray — has notified the Bureau’s leadership that she agrees with the Administration’s and DOJ’s reading of the law, there should be no question that Director Mulvaney is the Acting Director. It is unfortunate that Mr. Cordray decided to put his political ambition above the interests of consumers with this stunt.”

On Saturday morning, the White House defended Trump’s choice of Mulvaney as the consumer agency’s acting director, calling it a “typical, routine move.”

Mulvaney and his team were not expecting a showdown at the agency Monday morning, a source close to the OMB director told CNN. They view Mulvaney’s appointment as something that the Justice Department, consumer agency lawyers and staff agree upon and expect a normal transition, the source said.

“Rumors that I’m going to set the place on fire, or blow it up or lock the doors are completely false. I’m a member of the executive branch of government — we intend to execute the laws of the United States, including the revisions of Dodd-Frank,” Mulvaney said to reporters Monday afternoon.

“Anybody who thinks that a Trump administration CFPB would be the same as an Obama administration … CFPB is simply being naive. Elections have consequences at every agency, and that includes the CFPB,” he later added.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a member of the Banking Committee and longtime critic of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, called English’s lawsuit “just the latest lawless action” by the agency, which he labeled “rogue” and “unconstitutional” in a statement Sunday night.

“The President should fire her immediately and anyone who disobeys Director Mulvaney’s orders should also be fired summarily,” Cotton said. “The Constitution and the law must prevail against the supposed resistance.”

But Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that the White House’s move was intentionally aimed at dismantling the agency.

“Wall Street hates it like the devil hates holy water. And they’re trying to put an end to it with Mr. Mulvaney stepping into Cordray’s spot,” he said. “But the statute is specific, it’s clear, and it says that the deputy shall take over.”