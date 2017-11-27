St. Ann supporters have new ideas for keeping East Side church within Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of an East Side community who tried to save their beloved church now say they have some new ideas for keeping the landmark house of worship within the Catholic Diocese.

Last week, the news broke that St. Ann’s Church will be sold, despite the call by many to have it re-opened.

Tensions rose about ten years ago, when St. Ann’s Parish was merged with another Saints Colomba-Brigid parish. In 2012, Bishop Richard Malone determined the 130-year-old structure was too unstable to continue holding mass and locked the doors.

There was an appeal, but last week the highest court of the Roman Catholic Church upheld the decision to close St. Ann, and sell the property.

St. Ann supporters felt some encouragement when the Vatican upheld their appeal of the Diocese’ decision to close the church, and turn the property over to someone else.

Last week, the church’s highest court overturned that appeal and the Buffalo Diocese announced they are seeking a developer for St. Ann’s.

Supporters of the church and shrine have formed a non-profit support group- Friends of St. Ann- and have been raising money to re-open the landmark house of worship.

They are appealing to Bishop Malone to consider what the loss of St. Ann would mean to the community.