ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was seen donning a wide-brimmed fedora.

Along with that, Taylor was dressed in a sleek, charcoal suit. The hat decision seems to have been more out of necessity than a stylistic choice though.

When asked if he had been saving the hat for a special occasion, Taylor said he simply had not had time for a haircut Friday, so Sunday became a hat day.