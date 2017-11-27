Vehicle windows smashed in Clarence, property stolen

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is looking for whoever smashed the windows out of vehicles in Clarence this past weekend.

Authorities say this happened in three locations along Connemara Lane and Wexford Manor sometime in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

One of the victims on Connemara said their driver’s license, $500 cash and $470 in property was stolen.

Nothing was reported stolen in the other two incidents.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers can call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-7618 and refer to CL #17-096463.