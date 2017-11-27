Vehicle windows smashed in Clarence, property stolen

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is looking for whoever smashed the windows out of vehicles in Clarence this past weekend.

Authorities say this happened in three locations along Connemara Lane and Wexford Manor sometime in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

One of the victims on Connemara said their driver’s license, $500 cash and $470 in property was stolen.

Nothing was reported stolen in the other two incidents.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers can call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-7618 and refer to CL #17-096463.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s