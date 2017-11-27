WATCH: Tre’ White shares special call with Deion Sanders

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills and Chiefs stunned many with a draft day trade back in April.  In exchange for the 10th pick, Kansas City not only sent their the 27th overall selection in 2017 to Buffalo, but sweetened the deal with a 2018 first round pick.

Sunday against the Chiefs, it was Tre’Davious White — who was selected 27th by the Bills — that came up with a game-winning interception to secure a 16-10 win for Buffalo.

A celebratory moment in it’s own right after his second career interception, the rookie took to Twitter to celebrate the Bills’ big win.  He took it one step further tweeting he needed a call from Deion Sanders.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Prime Time” didn’t disappoint, and called White.

“You sealed that thing! You sealed that thing!” an excited Sanders said to White.  “You went 63, but man if you would have sliced that thing back a little earlier you would have went to the house.”

“I’m just trying to be like you Prime,” White responded.  “I’m trying to make big time plays and put that gold jacket on when it’s over with.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s