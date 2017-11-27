WATCH: Tre’ White shares special call with Deion Sanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills and Chiefs stunned many with a draft day trade back in April. In exchange for the 10th pick, Kansas City not only sent their the 27th overall selection in 2017 to Buffalo, but sweetened the deal with a 2018 first round pick.

Sunday against the Chiefs, it was Tre’Davious White — who was selected 27th by the Bills — that came up with a game-winning interception to secure a 16-10 win for Buffalo.

A celebratory moment in it’s own right after his second career interception, the rookie took to Twitter to celebrate the Bills’ big win. He took it one step further tweeting he needed a call from Deion Sanders.

Somebody tell @DeionSanders I need that call .. 🤔 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Tre’Davious White (@TreWhite16) November 26, 2017

“Prime Time” didn’t disappoint, and called White.

“You sealed that thing! You sealed that thing!” an excited Sanders said to White. “You went 63, but man if you would have sliced that thing back a little earlier you would have went to the house.”

“I’m just trying to be like you Prime,” White responded. “I’m trying to make big time plays and put that gold jacket on when it’s over with.”

An interception in crunch time to lock up the win. Tre White is balling and @DeionSanders is calling. 💯 pic.twitter.com/oLFXCBVoAe — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 27, 2017

