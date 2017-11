NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winter parking rules for the City of Niagara Falls will go into effect Friday, Dec. 1 and run through March 31.

Effective Friday, “no parking” restrictions that are currently in place from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. will be extended from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The changes have been made to help the city’s Department of Public Works to more efficiently clear the roadways of ice and snow.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at (716) 286-4840.