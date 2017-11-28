2 planes clip wings at New York’s JFK airport

The Associated Press Published:
The air traffic control tower and terminals at John F. Kennedy International Airport are shown in an aerial photo, Tuesday, April 20, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — A plane has clipped wings with another plane while taxiing at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the right wing of EgyptAir Flight 986, a Boeing 777 headed to Cairo, touched the left wing of London-bound Virgin Atlantic Flight 4C.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says both planes returned to the terminal. Officials say the Virgin Atlantic, an Airbus A333, had to be towed.

The FAA is investigating.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s