Buffalo Police investigating possible attempted abduction at bus stop

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction involving a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred Monday morning at about 6:45 a.m. near Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Parkway.

Central District officers say a 13-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when a black, four-door vehicle pulled up. At some point, police say three black males jumped out of the vehicle and began chasing her.

Police say that the men ripped her jacket but she was able to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police TIPCALL line at (716)847-2255.

