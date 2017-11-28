Coats 4 Kids Live Drive takes place Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is holding the Coats 4 Kids Live Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

We are collecting coats, hats, scarves and gloves for children in need this Winter.

The first part of the drive took place at Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More on Transit Rd. from 5 to 9 a.m. See Wing King Drew Cerza’s appearance at the drive below:

The second part of the drive will take place at Market in the Square from 4-6:30 p.m.

Market in the Square is located at Southgate Plaza at 940 Union Rd. in West Seneca.

