Drunk driver who struck four pedestrians on New Year’s Eve has been sentenced

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Utica man who admitted he was driving drunk on New Year’s Eve when he hit a group of teenagers walking along Richmond Avenue will face up to ten years in prison.

Abdikadir Jaffar, 31, will serve between three and a half years to up to ten in prison for his aggravated vehicular assault conviction.

Jaffar was visiting family in Buffalo last New Year’s. He was driving on Richmond Avenue with a BAC of 2.2 percent- nearly three times the legal limit.

Police say he hit another car, veered into a utility pole, and snapped it in two. He then slammed into a group of pedestrians before hitting a parked car and coming to a stop.

All of the teenage pedestrians he hit were hurt. One lost a leg.

 

