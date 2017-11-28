Human trafficker sentenced to 11 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 23-year-old Derek Harris, who admitted to running a sex trafficking ring out of an Amherst Motel, was sentenced in State Supreme Court Tuesday.

Harris will serve 11 years for Sex Trafficking and 2 1/3 to 7 years for two counts of Promoting Prostitution in the 3rd Degree; the sentences will run concurrently.

“He would go on Facebook and he would identify young girls on Facebook, he would then send messages to them via Facebook. He’d cast out a wide net, hundreds of girls,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

From there, Harris used an advertising site called Backpage to connect his victims to Johns.

This case is the first time the Erie County DA’s Office has used a 2007 state sex trafficking statute to prosecute a case; it was developed after a federal law that already existed.

This case involved three victims ages 14, 15, and 17.

One of them spoke in court.

“I will forever have flashbacks of what took place in that hotel room. You treated me like a dog. Not only did you physically and sexually abuse me, you verbally abused me too. I thought I was going to die,” the victim said in court.

The victim went on to call Harris a “soulless, cold-hearted, evil person,” and “a monster.”

“All three of these young ladies were heroic. They came forward, they testified,” Flynn told News 4.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns said in court Tuesday that he didn’t think Harris would have stopped pimping unless he was caught, and forced to.

The 23-year-old told Justice Burns his actions don’t reflect his character, and that he was raised to be better.

“I apologize to all the victims, and the other two women, I want to say I’m sorry for the negative impact that I caused on their lives,” Harris said.