JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating a stabbing homicide that occurred Tuesday night.

News 4 has confirmed that a person was found lying at the intersection of Willard Street and Peterson Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead.

The person has not been identified.

A knife was found at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.